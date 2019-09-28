|
Samuel W. Valenza Jr.
Marlton - Samuel W. Valenza Jr., passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019. He was 84 years old. Husband of the late Dorothy E. Valenza. Loving father of Christian Valenza (Maria), Teresa Archut (David), Elizabeth Hibbs (Darren), and Debra Valenza (Greg Alvord). Proud grandfather of Anthony Rauso (Allison), Francine Valenza, Alexander Hibbs, Jonathan Micken Jr., Emma Archut, Maximillian Hibbs, Samuel Micken, Anna Archut, Dustin Valenza, Stephanie Micken, and Charlotte Hibbs. Great-Grandfather of Kai, Bella Dorothy, and Luca Gene. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Tuesday October 1st from 9:30-11:30 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Funeral Service will begin at 11:30 AM. Interment will follow at Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, N. Hanover Twp., NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 28, 2019