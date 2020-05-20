|
Sandra "Sandy" A. McLaughlin
Pennsauken - (nee Jannetti), on May 18, 2020, age 76 years of Pennsauken, NJ. Beloved wife of 55 years to Francis P. "Frank" McLaughlin. Beloved mother of Christine (Bruce) Barrett, Richard (Jennifer) McLaughlin and Michael McLaughlin, devoted sister of Geraldine Dougherty (the late William), Judith (Roy) Fish and the late Richard Janetti, and special grandmom to Adrienne Barrett and Connor Hornibrook. Sandy was born in South Philadelphia to the late Albert and Victoria (nee Vattima) Jannetti. She met the love of her life, Frank, when she started to work at the same Insurance Company where he also worked. After raising her children, Sandy went back to work, this time at a different career. Sandy became a lunch aide and worked both at Camden Catholic High School and St. John of God School. She received great pleasure and enjoyed working with the children.Sandy was also a longtime and active member of St. Cecilia's R.C. Church now known as Mary, Queen of All Saints Parish in Pennsauken, where she also served as an Eucharistic Minister. Due to the Coronavirus crisis, Sandy's Graveside Service and Interment at Arlington Cemetery, will be private.Contributions in her memory may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation/Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windernere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32385 or to St. John of God School, 1145 Delsea Drive, Westville, NJ 08093. (Arrangements by Roedel-Krause Funeral Services of Merchantville)
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 21, 2020