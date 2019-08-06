|
|
Sandra Attinson
Cherry Hill - On August 4, 2019, Sandra Attinson, age 53, passed away at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ.
Sandy was proud to say she was from the Cramer Hill section of Camden and was an honor student at Camden County Vocational School in Pennsauken. She was also the co-owner of Festival Foods Management in Philadelphia with her husband.
She is lovingly survived by her devoted husband, Mark Attinson; her mother, Rosemary Paradiso and stepfather, Eugene Sims; her brother, Michael Leary and her sister, Debra Plasket (Glenn); her nieces, Megan Bachemin (Bryan) & Kristen Plasket and nephew, Jacob Plasket; She is also very close to her Aunt Pat Hawk and cousins, Bob Wolfe (Beth) and Tara Jinkins (Stuart) along many other aunts, uncles, cousins and family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday morning 9:00-10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment private. www.healeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 6, 2019