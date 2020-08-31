1/1
Sandra F. Wright
Sandra F. Wright

Pennsauken, NJ - (nee Fink) On August 29, 2020, age 83. Beloved mother of Cindy (Tom) Clark, Sue (Guy) Jackson and the late Boe Wright. Dear grandmother of Nina Clark and Priscilla Clark. Loving great-grandmother of Leeroy and Jett-Dean. Cherished sister of Lois Ann Kirby and Ronald (Virginia) Fink.

Relatives and friends will gather Wednesday evening at 7:00pm followed by a memorial service at 7:30pm at the Faith Baptist Church, 315 State St., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to the Church at the above address. Arr. by BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
