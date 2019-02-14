|
|
Sandra J. D'Agostino
Hammonton - Sandra J. D'Agostino (nee Bright), 81 of Hammonton passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Brandywine Senior Living at Voorhees after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born in Berlin, NJ she grew up in Clementon, NJ and graduated from Lower Camden County Regional High School, Lindenwold, NJ in 1956. She was a resident of Hammonton for the last fifty years. She was a homemaker for many years before returning to work. Sandra worked as a playground aid at Warren E. Sooy Elementary School, at Parkhurst Farm & Garden Supply in Hammonton and eventually retired from Ancora Psychiatric Hospital after twenty years of service as a Secretarial Assistant.
She was a member of the Pine Barrens Chapter of the American Rhododendron Society and the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic, Leach Circle #58. Also, she was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church and volunteered her time pressing the linens.
Sandra was a avid gardener who found much solace in her beautiful yard which provided a scenic backdrop for local weddings. She also enjoyed FAD bus trips with her husband, annual vacations to Lake George, NY, Vermont and Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA and regular reunions with her Clementon Kindergarten schools friends. She was a friend to all animals especially birds, squirrels and her beloved cats.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward J. D'Agostino, her daughter Denise Lynne D'Agostino, and her parents Clifford V. and Mildred (nee Funk) Bright. She is survived by two daughters, Rochelle Salmon of Bridgeville, DE, Claudine Migliacco (Pat) of Hammonton, three grandchildren, Emily Donado (Joey) of Columbus, GA, Keith Salmon of Berlin and Paisley Migliacco of Hammonton, three sisters in law, Jean Lancetta (Carmen), Gloria Zingrone, and Norma D'Agostino and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees Township, NJ 08043. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 14, 2019