Sandra L. Brown-Keller
Sandra L. Brown-Keller, age 71, peacefully passed away on September 25, 2019 with her loving husband, Lawrence at her side, after a long battle with diabetes.
Originally from Collingswood, she worked many years for General Electric, Retiring in 2008. Many knew Sandra, as a kind, caring, compassionate woman, whose many interests were, when not on a cruise, tending to her flower garden and volunteering for Local VFW Events.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; sisters in law, Deborah & Shirley; brothers in law, James & Thomas; nieces, Sheila, Shannon & the late Christina; nephews, Nicholas, Steven & James.
Friends and Family are invited for Services 11:00 AM October 19th at Lillis Funeral Home, New Milford, CT. Sandra will be laid to rest in New Milford Center Cemetert. In lieu of flowers, Sandra requests donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019