Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Brown-Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Brown-Keller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Brown-Keller Obituary
Sandra L. Brown-Keller

Sandra L. Brown-Keller, age 71, peacefully passed away on September 25, 2019 with her loving husband, Lawrence at her side, after a long battle with diabetes.

Originally from Collingswood, she worked many years for General Electric, Retiring in 2008. Many knew Sandra, as a kind, caring, compassionate woman, whose many interests were, when not on a cruise, tending to her flower garden and volunteering for Local VFW Events.

She is survived by her husband, Lawrence; sisters in law, Deborah & Shirley; brothers in law, James & Thomas; nieces, Sheila, Shannon & the late Christina; nephews, Nicholas, Steven & James.

Friends and Family are invited for Services 11:00 AM October 19th at Lillis Funeral Home, New Milford, CT. Sandra will be laid to rest in New Milford Center Cemetert. In lieu of flowers, Sandra requests donations to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.