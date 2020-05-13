|
|
Sandra L. Merlino
Laurel Springs - age 55, departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, David P. Merlino; one daughter, Alexis M. Lourenco (Remy); one brother, Steven L. Kelly (Gail); one sister, Sylvia L. Kendeall (Clifford); other relatives and friends.
Services will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N. 3rd St., Phila., PA 19123 or the NJ Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 13 to May 14, 2020