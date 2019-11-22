Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:45 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Church
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold,, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Lee Adams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Lee Adams Obituary
Sandra Lee Adams

Magnolia - On November 21, 2019, Sandra (nee Hannold), age 64. Beloved wife of Thomas R. Adams. Survived by children Timothy of Magnolia and Jennifer of Blackwood; 1 granddaughter Elmira; sisters Marylou Adams and Terri Taggart; and many loving nieces and nephews. Sandra was a guitarist, playing in many bands and performing in numerous theme parks, restaurants, and night clubs. She also worked as a Paralegal for GospoCentric Records in Los Angeles, CA. She was a member of the American Federation of Musicians and the Association of Independent Music Publishers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Relatives and friends will meet Wednesday morning 10:45am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Jazz Bridge, 4220 Main St. Box 1, Philadelphia, PA 19127 or you can donate online at jazzbridge.org. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -