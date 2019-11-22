|
|
Sandra Lee Adams
Magnolia - On November 21, 2019, Sandra (nee Hannold), age 64. Beloved wife of Thomas R. Adams. Survived by children Timothy of Magnolia and Jennifer of Blackwood; 1 granddaughter Elmira; sisters Marylou Adams and Terri Taggart; and many loving nieces and nephews. Sandra was a guitarist, playing in many bands and performing in numerous theme parks, restaurants, and night clubs. She also worked as a Paralegal for GospoCentric Records in Los Angeles, CA. She was a member of the American Federation of Musicians and the Association of Independent Music Publishers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday evening 7-9 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Relatives and friends will meet Wednesday morning 10:45am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021 where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Jazz Bridge, 4220 Main St. Box 1, Philadelphia, PA 19127 or you can donate online at jazzbridge.org. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019