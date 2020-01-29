Services
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(704) 528-4106
Sandra Margaret Durkin

Troutman - Mrs. Sandra Margaret Durkin, 75, of Troutman, NC passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House. Sandy was born April 27, 1944 in Elmhurst, NY, and was the daughter of the late Joseph Tasyn and Victoria Yablonski Tasyn.

Sandy graduated from Cupola High School in Elmhurst, NY, and then graduated from William Woods University in Fulton, MO.On October 19, 1969 she married Edward Barry Durkin. She was a school bus driver for special needs children for 24 years before retirement for the Winslow Township Board Of Education in NJ.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son, Barry Durkin of Hainesport, NJ, one daughter, Jeneane Durkin of Mooresville, NC, and one granddaughter, Riley Ciocco of Mooresville, NC. She was a loving wife, loving mother, and especially loved being a grandmother.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 31, 2020 at Troutman Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Online condolences may be made to the family at

http://www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
