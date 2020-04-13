|
Sandra Sue Bauck (nee Funk)
77, passed peacefully in Cape May, N.J. She was a lifelong resident of Pennsauken, NJ and was a retired Field Agent for the State of New Jersey's Commission for The Blind. She is predeceased by two sons, Christopher Bauck and Jason Bauck and her late parents Frank and Sue Funk. Surviving are two brothers, Frank Michaels of Cape May and Paul Funk of Pennsauken, grandson Christopher, and her dear niece Michele Rulli of Old Bridge, N.J. A memorial service will be announced in the future. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020