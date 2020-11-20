Sandra Sue Hill



Clearwater, FL - Sandra Sue (nee Switzer) Hill, 75, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ, passed 11/18/20, peacefully, from complications of



dementia, at Madonna Ptak Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center, Clearwater, FL.



She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chip" Hill, beloved daughter Robyn Hill Luke, son-in-law Bob Luke, sons Scott (Eva) Hill and Charles "Skip" Hill, and granddaughter Angelica Hill;



her brother Stan "Lee" Switzer and sister Betsy (Kim) O'Hara, and several nieces and nephews, as well as three great nieces.



Sandy is predeceased by her parents and sister Dale Daly. Her greatest joys were her family, New Jersey (Haddon Heights and Ocean City), WaWa, and 'The Boss."



The family would like to thank the wonderful and faithful nurses and aides at Morton Plant Rehab. for their unselfish and attentive care.



There are no services planned at this time.









