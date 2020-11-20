1/1
Sandra Sue Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Sue Hill

Clearwater, FL - Sandra Sue (nee Switzer) Hill, 75, of Clearwater, FL, formerly of Haddon Heights, NJ, passed 11/18/20, peacefully, from complications of

dementia, at Madonna Ptak Morton Plant Rehabilitation Center, Clearwater, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Charles "Chip" Hill, beloved daughter Robyn Hill Luke, son-in-law Bob Luke, sons Scott (Eva) Hill and Charles "Skip" Hill, and granddaughter Angelica Hill;

her brother Stan "Lee" Switzer and sister Betsy (Kim) O'Hara, and several nieces and nephews, as well as three great nieces.

Sandy is predeceased by her parents and sister Dale Daly. Her greatest joys were her family, New Jersey (Haddon Heights and Ocean City), WaWa, and 'The Boss."

The family would like to thank the wonderful and faithful nurses and aides at Morton Plant Rehab. for their unselfish and attentive care.

There are no services planned at this time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved