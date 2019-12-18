|
|
Sanford M. Freeman
Cherry Hill - Sanford M. Freeman "Sandy", a cable marketing executive and resident of Cherry Hill, NJ died on December 16, 2019 while at home.
Sandy is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Freeman and his Children Mark, Sheila and Adam, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Sanford was born in Syracuse, NY on July 26, 1929, to Samuel and Alice Freeman. He graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Music and a Masters in Advertising and Journalism. Sanford was integral in the development of advertising programs for the cable television industry for over 60 years and was a member of the Cable TV Pioneers.
He married Patricia Ann, his high school sweetheart on June 13, 1952, and welcomed his son Mark, May 25, 1953, his daughter Sheila on August 2, 1955, and his son Adam on September 23, 1965, who were the most important part of his life.
Sanford was a devoted father and musician. He enjoyed playing jazz and participating in local bands and orchestras.
He was a spiritual man who attended Temple Emanuel and enjoyed various activities. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, December 19, 2019, 11:00 am, graveside funeral service at Locustwood Cemetery at 1500 Rt 70 west, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Rabbi Jerome David will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Judes Hospital.
Any additional information needed please contact Platt Memorial Chapels 856-428-9442 or www.plattmemorial.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019