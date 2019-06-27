Services
Cherry Hill - Santa (Sandy) Gruhler (nee Mingoia) of Cherry Hill, NJ went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 22, 2019 at the age of 94. Born and raised in Newark, NJ, she lived in Philadelphia before moving to Cherry Hill, NJ over 50 years ago. Beloved wife of 57 years to the late Robert Gruhler. Devoted mother of Deborah Harris of Medford Lakes, NJ. Loving sister of Gaetano Mingoia (Betty) of Pennington, NJ. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are private. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on June 27, 2019
