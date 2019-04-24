Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation,
240 Main St
Mantua, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Incarnation
Entombment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Cherry Hill., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Santa Prochilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Santa Prochilo


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Santa Prochilo Obituary
Santa Prochilo

Sewell, formerly of Pennsauken - (nee Imbesi) age 83, passed away peacefully in her home, with her loving family by her side on April 21, 2019.

She was born in Varapodio Reggio Calabria, Italy on January 1, 1935 to the late, Luigi and Maria Grazia Imbesi (nee Malarbi). Beloved wife of Joseph for 59 and a half years. Devoted mother of Josephine DiBabbo and her husband Robert, Mary Grace Armento and her husband Thomas, Clementina Jarecki and her husband Thomas, and Sandy Bonomo and her husband Daniel. Loving Nonna to seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, Isabella, Alexa, Adam, Matthew and Gabriel. Dear sister of Concetta Prochilo, Vincent Imbesi and his wife Alice and the late Maria "Lena" Imbesi and Anthony Imbesi. Also survived by sister in law, Joanna Imbesi as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 7-9 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd and Saturday from 10-11 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St in Mantua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Penn Comprehensive ALS Center, 330 South 9th St. Philadelphia, PA 19107 OR the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter 321 Norristown Rd Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now