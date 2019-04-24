|
|
Santa Prochilo
Sewell, formerly of Pennsauken - (nee Imbesi) age 83, passed away peacefully in her home, with her loving family by her side on April 21, 2019.
She was born in Varapodio Reggio Calabria, Italy on January 1, 1935 to the late, Luigi and Maria Grazia Imbesi (nee Malarbi). Beloved wife of Joseph for 59 and a half years. Devoted mother of Josephine DiBabbo and her husband Robert, Mary Grace Armento and her husband Thomas, Clementina Jarecki and her husband Thomas, and Sandy Bonomo and her husband Daniel. Loving Nonna to seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Joseph, Isabella, Alexa, Adam, Matthew and Gabriel. Dear sister of Concetta Prochilo, Vincent Imbesi and his wife Alice and the late Maria "Lena" Imbesi and Anthony Imbesi. Also survived by sister in law, Joanna Imbesi as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 7-9 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Rd and Saturday from 10-11 AM at the Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St in Mantua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Penn Comprehensive ALS Center, 330 South 9th St. Philadelphia, PA 19107 OR the ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter 321 Norristown Rd Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 24, 2019