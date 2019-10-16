|
Sara J. Daugherty
Erial - On October 12, 2019, Sara (nee Baird), age 90. Born in Bowling Green, Ohio, the youngest of three children, to Clarence and Mary Baird. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Daugherty. Survived by children Donald (Karen) Daugherty, Dianna (Robert) MacIntire, Vicki (Keith) Gollihue, Joy (Paul) Geer, and Roger (Donna) Daugherty; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren (plus 2 on the way); 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Sara was a member of Christ Community Church in Lindenwold, NJ and was also a former member of the Alliance Church of Elizabethtown in Pennsylvania. She worked at Lancaster Bible College where she was lovingly known as the "Salad Lady" and "Grandma Sara." Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday morning 10-11am at Christ Community Church, 325 E. Linden Ave., Lindenwold, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements under the direction of ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019