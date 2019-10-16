Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Daugherty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara J. Daugherty


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara J. Daugherty Obituary
Sara J. Daugherty

Erial - On October 12, 2019, Sara (nee Baird), age 90. Born in Bowling Green, Ohio, the youngest of three children, to Clarence and Mary Baird. Beloved wife of the late Carl E. Daugherty. Survived by children Donald (Karen) Daugherty, Dianna (Robert) MacIntire, Vicki (Keith) Gollihue, Joy (Paul) Geer, and Roger (Donna) Daugherty; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren (plus 2 on the way); 3 great-great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Sara was a member of Christ Community Church in Lindenwold, NJ and was also a former member of the Alliance Church of Elizabethtown in Pennsylvania. She worked at Lancaster Bible College where she was lovingly known as the "Salad Lady" and "Grandma Sara." Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Saturday morning 10-11am at Christ Community Church, 325 E. Linden Ave., Lindenwold, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Lancaster Bible College, 901 Eden Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Arrangements under the direction of ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now