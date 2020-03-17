Services
Carl Miller Funeral Home
831 Van Hook St.
Camden, NJ 08105
(856) 365-2966
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First Refuge Progressive Baptist Church
1479 Kaighn Ave.
Camden, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
First Refuge Progressive Baptist Church
1479 Kaighn Ave.
Camden, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
751 Kaighn Ave.
Camden, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Bartholomew R.C. Church
751 Kaighn Ave.
Camden, NJ
View Map
Sarah Ann Hill Obituary
Sarah Ann Hill

of Cherry Hill, NJ, age 89 years, passed away on March 10, 2020. Her Service of Triumph will be held on Friday, March 20, at 7 pm (viewing: 5-7 pm) at First Refuge Progressive Baptist Church, 1479 Kaighn Ave., Camden and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 am (viewing: 9-10:30 am) at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 751 Kaighn Ave., Camden. Interment: Calvary Cemetery Services entrusted to Carl Miller Funeral Home - Camden
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
