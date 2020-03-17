|
|
Sarah Ann Hill
of Cherry Hill, NJ, age 89 years, passed away on March 10, 2020. Her Service of Triumph will be held on Friday, March 20, at 7 pm (viewing: 5-7 pm) at First Refuge Progressive Baptist Church, 1479 Kaighn Ave., Camden and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 10:30 am (viewing: 9-10:30 am) at St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, 751 Kaighn Ave., Camden. Interment: Calvary Cemetery Services entrusted to Carl Miller Funeral Home - Camden
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020