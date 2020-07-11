Sarah D. LoveSewell - Sarah Elizabeth Love (née Deming), 82, of Sewell, passed away surrounded by her children on June 29, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Sally lived in South Jersey for nearly 60 years. She had a profound reverence for the natural world and a deep love of animals. An avid reader with a taste for adventure, she traveled broadly throughout her life. She believed in family, education, compassion, and the importance of giving back, and her life embodied those beliefs.An alumna of Friends Central HS in Philadelphia, Sally graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1959. She worked as a chemist in Philadelphia until starting a family. After landing in Gloucester County she and her husband established Bethel Mill Farm in 1969, raising feed crops and free-range livestock. They went on to launch a number of small businesses under the Bethel Mill name. They also founded TLC Emergency Transport Services in Woodbury, which Sally ran as executive director until her retirement in 2008. She was on the Board of Directors for Young Men's Savings and Loan, as well as for The Bank of Gloucester County.The consummate volunteer, Sally was a previous president of the School Board for Clearview Regional High School, and had been a District Commissioner for the local Pony Club. She served on the Board of Directors of Underwood-Memorial Hospital, as well as on the Board of the Hospital Foundation. She was a member of the Woodbury Rotary Club until her retirement. A beloved member of the Presbyterian Church at Woodbury, she was also a lifetime member of Tavistock Country Club. She was active with the Ladies' Medical Auxiliary, and volunteered at Inspira hospital until shortly before her death.Sally was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Jack W.P. Love, Jr., her son, John "Jack" P. Love, and her sister, Linda Hansen. She is survived by her children Robin Love (Douglas Congdon) of Sewell, Deming Love (Norbert Moeller) of Greenville DE, Thomas P. Love (Maureen) of Sewell, and Megan Sakhleh (Elia) of Mullica Hill; her daughter-in-law Margie Love of Sewell; sisters Deborah (Donald) Goetz of FL, and Mary (Richard) Scott of MA, sisters-in-law Martha (Harry) Love of NC and Elsie (Mike) Novak of NC, and her 9 grandchildren: Tiers, Sarah, Jackson, Caroline, John "Jack," Pierce, Forrest, Elijah, and Ethan.Due to Covid restrictions, the celebration of Sally's life will be private. Contributions in her memory can be designated to the 'Jack and Sally Love Memorial Fund' at Inspira Hospital Foundation ( www.inspirafoundation.org/give). Remembrances and condolences can be shared at