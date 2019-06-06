Services
Runnemede - Sarah Elizabeth Washart Huber (nee Rafferty), on June 2, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Russell Huber and Joseph Washart, Sr. Devoted mother of Anna McCloskey, Mary, Joe, Bob, Dan, Larry, Bill and Frank Washart and the late Fred Washart. Loving grandmother of many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by ten siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sarah was a devout Catholic who dedicated her life to the church and helping others. There will be a viewing from 8:15 to 10:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Sarah's memory to Holy Child Parish, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from June 6 to June 7, 2019
