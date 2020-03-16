Services
Terranova Funeral Home
402 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-3110
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John Baptist Church
400 N. 30th Street
Camden, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John Baptist Church
400 N. 30th Street
Camden, NJ
Sarah Lee Barnard


1924 - 2020
Sarah Lee Barnard Obituary
Sarah Lee Barnard

Voorhees, formerly of Camden - Sarah Lee Barnard of Voorhees, formerly of Camden, passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Purnell. Devoted mother of Tyrone Barnard and Vivian Wright (Richard). Her viewing will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 400 N. 30th Street, Camden. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To read the full obituary please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
