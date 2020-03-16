|
Sarah Lee Barnard
Voorhees, formerly of Camden - Sarah Lee Barnard of Voorhees, formerly of Camden, passed away on March 6, 2020, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Purnell. Devoted mother of Tyrone Barnard and Vivian Wright (Richard). Her viewing will be on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 9 to 10:30 AM, followed by her Funeral Service at 10:30 AM at St. John Baptist Church, 400 N. 30th Street, Camden. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. To read the full obituary please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020