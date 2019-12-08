Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Scott Fuhs
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Haddonfield United Methodist
29 Warwick Rd.
Haddonfield, NJ
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Haddonfield United Methodist
29 Warwick Rd.
Haddonfield, NJ
Resources
Westmont - Scott passed away suddenly and peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 6, 2019, at the young age of 52. Scott bravely battled illness for the past 2 years, that would not let go of him. He is the beloved son of Lois Noll Donaway, stepson of Clayton E. Donaway, loving brother of Brent J. Donaway (Renee Grasso), devoted uncle to Connor and Mackenzie Donaway, Nephew and Godson to Barbara Noll Cunane, Frank Cunane and fun loving cousin to Kevin (Dr. Stephanie Michael) Cunane, Kristi (Dean) Corbin, Kurt (Melissa McClave) Cunane and nephew to Dr. Robert B. Donoway. He was blessed with many other loving relatives and had the special privilege of raising and loving Keli Krause-Pembroke from childhood. Scott and Keli shared many years volunteering as stage managers for MusicFest in Bethlehem, Pa. which they both loved. Scott loved cats and classic cars. He was raised and spent his life in Westmont and most recently worked at Aqua International in Bryn Mawr, Pa. as consultant in the design and drafting field. His life made a happy difference in all of ours and his humor and presence will always be with us. May God hold and comfort him until we all meet again. We will Celebrate Scott's life on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at his church, Haddonfield United Methodist, 29 Warwick Rd., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Visitation begins at 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM, memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Friends of Music fund of the Haddonfield United Methodist Church, which shares magnificent concerts with the community twice a year. Rest in peace dear one. Arrangements by Jackson Funeral Home, Haddon Township, NJ. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
