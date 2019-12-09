|
|
Scott Joseph Coruzzi
Ocean City - Coruzzi, Scott Joseph 63 of Ocean City, NJ passed away at home in Ocean City, NJ on December 5, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, he was raised in the Cherry Hill area where he graduated from Cherry Hill East High School. He was a Veteran serving with the United States Navy as a Submariner. After his service in the US Navy, he worked for Sprint and two Harley Davisdon Dealers. Scott loved sitting at his spot on the Ocean City Beach. Surviving are three brothers, Robert F. Coruzzi, David M. Coruzzi both of Arizona, and Stephen P. Coruzzi of Ocean City, NJ. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Thursday afternoon, December 12th at The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the V.F.W. Post 6650, 1501 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019