Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Haddonfield - On July 10, 2019, Scott MacLennan, age 69, passed away suddenly at home. He was the son of the late William and Min MacLennan of Gloucester City.

He is survived by his loving wife Carol (nee Shaw), daughter Kate, sister Deborah Hodges and nephews Jonathan (Lauren, Madelyn, Brayden) and Sean. Scott was an amazing caretaker and will be sadly missed by his mother-in-law Joyce Shaw.

Scott was a 1968 graduate of Gloucester Catholic HS and a 1972 graduate of University of Maryland. He adored his family, he loved his lifelong New Year's Eve friends and his boating buddies at Great Oak but most of all Scott loved being on his boat. To him it was always the best time of the day on the bay.

He was an exceptional water skier and snow skier, spending may winters in Sugarbush, VT and Utah and summers on Sunset Lake and Fairlee Creek. In his younger years he was an avid enduro racer, racquetball and tennis player.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Sunday from 4:00 to 6:30 PM at CRERAN FUNERAL HOME, 400 WHITE HORSE PIKE, OAKLYN, NJ. His Memorial Service will follow at 6:30 PM. Interment will be private at the request of his family. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial donations be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation (www.cbf.org), Penn Medicine (www.pennmedicine.org) or Gloucester Catholic Alumni Assoc. (www.gchsrams.org) Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.creranfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 12, 2019
