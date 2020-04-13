Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Scott T. Piechoski Sr.


1964 - 2020
Scott T. Piechoski Sr. Obituary
Scott T. Piechoski, Sr.

Runnemede - Scott T. Piechoski, Sr., on April 10, 2020, of Runnemede; formerly of Bellmawr. Age 55. Beloved husband of Lesley (nee Messina) for 21 years. Devoted and loving father of Scott Jr. (Andrea) and Shane. Also survived by his mother-in-law Karen Messina, sisters-in-law Lisa and Lori, 1 niece and 3 nephews. Scott was a proud Union man of Local 1976 Drywall Tapers Union of New Jersey. He was a hardworking man and loved his job. He worked for B.V.F of PA for 15 years and he loved his bosses Freddy and Josh. He took pride in his work, he was a perfectionist at his job. Scott was on the Planning Board of Runnemede Boro for many years, loved cooking, hanging out by his pool in the yard and most of all loved his family. Scott was a strong man with a big heart. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, services will be held at a later date.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
