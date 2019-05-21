Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Selene A. Jones Obituary
Selene A. Jones

Pennsauken - (nee Williams) On May 20, 2019; age 88 years.

Beloved wife of 64 years to Lee R. Jones; Devoted mother of 12; Loving grandmother of 31 and great grandmother of 17; Dear sister of 10.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Interment will follow at Camden County Veterans Cemetery in Camden, NJ. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019
