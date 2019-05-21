|
|
Selene A. Jones
Pennsauken - (nee Williams) On May 20, 2019; age 88 years.
Beloved wife of 64 years to Lee R. Jones; Devoted mother of 12; Loving grandmother of 31 and great grandmother of 17; Dear sister of 10.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Interment will follow at Camden County Veterans Cemetery in Camden, NJ. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 21, 2019