Selvajean Campanella
Bellmawr - Selvajean "Jean" Campanella (nee Miller), on February 12, 2020, of Bellmawr, formerly of South Philadelphia. Age 82. Beloved wife of the late Anthony, Sr. Devoted mother of Anthony, Jr. (Dawn) and the late Denise. Loving grandmother of Anthony, III (Diana), Ryan Anthony (Erica), Steffany, Danielle (Justin) and Alayna and great grandmother of Hailey, Liliana and Reese. Dear sister of the late Gloria. Mrs. Campanella enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and the Shop Rite girls. Services are private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Campanella's memory to Animal Welfare Assoc., 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020