Northfield - Seth Blum, On Feb. 28,2020 age 61 of Northfield, NJ.

Seth worked for many years as a graphic designer and also was a Golf instructor He was survived by his mother Sallie Zalkind of Moorestown and father Walter Blum of Florida.

Funeral service Wed. 11 am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Viewing Wed. 10- 11 am at the Funeral Home. Interment private.

Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020
