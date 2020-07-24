SFC Emmet Sean O'Conlon, Sr. (Ret.)
Clementon - SFC Emmet Sean O'Conlon, Sr. (Ret.), of Clementon, NJ, passed away July 20, 2020 after a 2-year battle with cancer. He fought hard, enduring many chemo treatments, but in the end succumbed to cancer. He was born the youngest son of two immigrants, Terence and Cecelia (nee Martin) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Emmet was predeceased by his mother, father, and brother, Martin O'Conlon. Emmet was also predeceased by his loving wife of 26 years, Geraldine (nee Glassman) and the second love of his life, the late Marie O'Neill. He leaves behind four children, Sean O'Conlon, Kevin O'Conlon (Lisa), Kathy Countey (Bob) and Emmet O'Conlon, Jr., as well as 5 grandchildren, Kelliann Lamela (Carlos), Kenny O'Conlon, Nicholas Countey, Jackie Countey and Zachary O'Conlon. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews.
Emmet attended St. Cecelia Roman Catholic Elementary School in Pennsauken, NJ. He completed his education at Temple High School, Philadelphia, Pa. After 26 years of service, Emmet retired from the US Army. He was a long-time parishioner of St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, Merchantville, NJ. Emmet was a member of many community organizations including, but not limited to, American Legion, VFW, Elks, Widow & Widowers, and To Live Again. He especially enjoyed playing pinochle with club members.
Funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Hope Parish / St. Agnes Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012 (facial coverings and social distancing are required). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emmet's memory to American Legion Post 281, 2101 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com