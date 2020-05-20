Services
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Resources
More Obituaries for Sfc Lanser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sfc John Charles (Ret.) Lanser Iii


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sfc John Charles (Ret.) Lanser Iii Obituary
SFC John Charles Lanser III (Ret.)

Blackwood - SFC John Charles Lanser, III U.S. Army (Ret.) of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved brother of Kathy, Jan (William), Michael (Susan), Eric (Gilda), and Thomas (Barbara). Loving uncle of Laury, Lawren, Thomas (T.J.), Jessica, Maria, Erica, Michael, Brian, Jackie, James, and Nicole.

John served in the United States Army and United States Army Reserve for twenty seven years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. He was a longtime employee of Aramark, Philadelphia, PA. John also worked for himself as a commercial kitchen designer, and later in his life worked as a draftsman. He enjoyed spending time at home. John was an avid sports fan and was a big time supporter of the Eagles and Phillies.

John's life will be celebrated privately due to the health care crisis of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sfc's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Earle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -