|
|
SFC John Charles Lanser III (Ret.)
Blackwood - SFC John Charles Lanser, III U.S. Army (Ret.) of Blackwood, NJ, passed away on May 17, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved brother of Kathy, Jan (William), Michael (Susan), Eric (Gilda), and Thomas (Barbara). Loving uncle of Laury, Lawren, Thomas (T.J.), Jessica, Maria, Erica, Michael, Brian, Jackie, James, and Nicole.
John served in the United States Army and United States Army Reserve for twenty seven years, retiring as a Sergeant First Class. He was a longtime employee of Aramark, Philadelphia, PA. John also worked for himself as a commercial kitchen designer, and later in his life worked as a draftsman. He enjoyed spending time at home. John was an avid sports fan and was a big time supporter of the Eagles and Phillies.
John's life will be celebrated privately due to the health care crisis of COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Voorhees Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 20 to May 24, 2020