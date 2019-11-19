|
Sgt Edwin J Gross
Berlin - GROSS, Edwin James. Of Berlin, NJ formerly of Voorhees, NJ. Passed away on November 17, 2019. Age 77. Devoted father of Chris Gross and the late Edwin Jr. Dear brother of Carol Duly and the late Connie and Duke. Caring grandfather of Megan, Edwin, Christina, Matthew and Victoria. Edwin loved sports, especially basketball, and loved coaching with the Voorhees CER for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Saturday November 23rd from 3-4 PM at the Bradley FH, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org/give
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019