Shane McGarvey
Marlton - Shane McGarvey, of Marlton, NJ. Passed away suddenly and tragically on July 3, 2019 at the young age of 14. Beloved son of Philip and Dana (née Aversa) McGarvey. Dear brother of Philip and Aidan. Cherished grandson of Jane Aversa, Deborah Aversa (the late Frank), Philip and Doreen McGarvey. Great grandson of Philip McGarvey and Jeanne Lennon. Also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other loved ones.
Shane was a recent graduate of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School in Berlin, class of 2019 and was headed to Cherokee High School in the fall. He was a devoted alter server for the St. Simon Stock Parish since he was in 3rd grade. His favorite things to do were riding, fishing and of course hockey. He was a player for the Berlin Township Street Hockey program for many years. Shane played ice hockey for the Flyers Youth Association along with the Cherokee Chiefs. Shane was involved in many other things such as playing basketball for OLMC and boy scouts. Shane has left a hole in his family and community that will not be replaced.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday evening from 5:00PM to 9:00PM and Wednesday morning from 10:00AM to 11:30AM at St. Simon Stock Church Our Lady Of Mt. Carmel Campus, 178 White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM. Interment immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for contributions to the Shane McGarvey Scholarship Fund. All contributions may be sent to the funeral home at the address below c/o Dana McGarvey. Arrangements entrusted to COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. For lasting condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com.
The family is asking that anyone who attend's Shane's funeral to please either wear orange and black or their Flyers or Cherokee Chiefs jersey or apparel.
Published in Courier-Post on July 7, 2019