Shane (John Edward) Scanlan
Philadelphia, PA - Shane (John Edward) Scanlan, 63, of Philadelphia, Pa. died unexpectedly on February 17. Born in Scranton, Pa. on July 3, 1956 to the late John J. and Mary Louise Pugh Scanlan, Shane was raised in Indiana PA, and is a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Shane's business degree led to positions at Temple University and to various roles alongside his father with Aramark Services at Olympic Games in Lake Placid, Sarajevo, Seoul, South Korea and Calgary, British Columbia.
Shane's kindness, compassion and unique spirit endeared him to many. He was a much loved brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. A self-taught piano player, he had a deep love for and appreciation of music, was an avid reader of history and loved to share from his encyclopedic knowledge of baseball. He was always ready for a round of golf or a pick up game of hoops, and could be counted on for a good story or a joke accompanied by his memorable laugh and smile. In his unwavering faith, he was a longtime member of the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul of Philadelphia.
Shane is survived by brothers Mark, Indiana, PA; Peter, West Palm Beach, FL; David, Moorestown, NJ and his children Blair, Daffy and Sam; sister Meg and husband Dave Georgiana, Kennett Square, PA. and their children Jacqueline, David (Kate) and Michael; sister Amy and husband Pat O'Hearn, Cherry Hill, NJ and their son Dylan. He is preceded in death by a brother Patrick Christopher.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in Scranton, Pa. where he will be interred at Cathedral Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Healey Funeral Home in Haddon Heights, NJ. No calling hours will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Ministry 315 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020