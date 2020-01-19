Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Dikter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Dikter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Dikter Obituary
Sharon Dikter

Jacksonville - January 18, 2020, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Allan Dikter. Mother of Samuel (Missy) Dikter, Harvey (Beth) Dikter, David Dikter and Batsheva Lasdun. Sister of Esther Drourr, Steven Safran and Sol Safran. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:30 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Harriet & Howard Meadvin. Contributions can be made to the River Garden Hebrew Home, www.rivergarden.org/donate/today.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -