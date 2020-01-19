|
Sharon Dikter
Jacksonville - January 18, 2020, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Allan Dikter. Mother of Samuel (Missy) Dikter, Harvey (Beth) Dikter, David Dikter and Batsheva Lasdun. Sister of Esther Drourr, Steven Safran and Sol Safran. Also survived by 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday beginning 10:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Harriet & Howard Meadvin. Contributions can be made to the River Garden Hebrew Home, www.rivergarden.org/donate/today.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020