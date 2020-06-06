Sharon Freeman
June 5, 2020, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Wife of the late Gregory Freeman. Mother of the late Lesley Rosenbaum and the late Denise Witherspoon. Mother in law of Michael Rosenbaum. Grandmother of Gillian (Paul) Chernin and Remy (Brad) Tesoriero. Great grandmother of Jaymin, Lucas, Jordana and Darin. Sister of Helene Gordesky. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Monday, June 8th beginning 11:00 am on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Facebook Page. Contributions in her memory can be made to the M'kor Shalom ECC Challenge Grant, Cherry Hill, NJ or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.
June 5, 2020, formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Wife of the late Gregory Freeman. Mother of the late Lesley Rosenbaum and the late Denise Witherspoon. Mother in law of Michael Rosenbaum. Grandmother of Gillian (Paul) Chernin and Remy (Brad) Tesoriero. Great grandmother of Jaymin, Lucas, Jordana and Darin. Sister of Helene Gordesky. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Monday, June 8th beginning 11:00 am on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Facebook Page. Contributions in her memory can be made to the M'kor Shalom ECC Challenge Grant, Cherry Hill, NJ or Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, www.samaritannj.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.