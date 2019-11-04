Services
Covington Funeral Home
755 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 336-2078
Sharon L. Baylock

Sharon L. Baylock

West Atco - age 68, departed this life on Friday, October 25, 2019.

Services will be held 11am Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Greater Mt. Carmel COGIC, 250 Chestnut Avenue, W. Berlin. Viewing hours: 9am - 11am. Additional viewing hours will be held 6pm - 8pm Friday, November 8, 2019 in the COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 755 White Horse Pike, Atco. Burial in East Berlin Memorial Cemetery, W. Berlin. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
