Sharon L. Naylor-Brasche
Blackwood - Sharon L. Naylor-Brasche, age 72 of Blackwood, New Jersey passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19th. She will be dearly missed by her family. Devoted mother of Arionna Brasche, beloved grandmother and "second mom" of Taylor Brasche. Dear sister of Larry Naylor (Janice) and the late Patricia Lachowicz. Sister-in-law of Michael Lachowicz. Also survived by nephews, Mark, David, and Larry. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life and legacy of Sharon on Sunday, February 9th from 5pm-8pm at Valley Brook Country Club. For additional details, please contact [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Blackwood, https://homewardboundnj.org/donate/.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020