Sharon Marie Choy
Washington Twp. - (nee Brophy) On May 14, 2019. Age 56.
Beloved wife of William R. Devoted mother of Bill (Kelsey), Eric (Michaeline) and Michael (Erin). Loving daughter of Joseph and Joan (nee Sessa) Brophy. Loving grandmother of Charlotte and Rose. Dear sister of Joseph.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 7:00-9:00 pm and Friday 8:45-9:45 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 15, 2019