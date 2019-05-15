Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Choy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Marie Choy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharon Marie Choy Obituary
Sharon Marie Choy

Washington Twp. - (nee Brophy) On May 14, 2019. Age 56.

Beloved wife of William R. Devoted mother of Bill (Kelsey), Eric (Michaeline) and Michael (Erin). Loving daughter of Joseph and Joan (nee Sessa) Brophy. Loving grandmother of Charlotte and Rose. Dear sister of Joseph.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday 7:00-9:00 pm and Friday 8:45-9:45 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Park, Washington Twp.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now