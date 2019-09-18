Resources
Sharon Mary Svihla


1956 - 2019
Sharon Mary Svihla Obituary
Sharon Mary Svihla

Oaklyn - On September 1, 2019, Sharon passed away unexpectedly at home in Oaklyn. Born in Camden on June 3, 1956, to William Henry Svihla Sr. and Mary Kathryn Schafer, Sharon grew up in Audubon and graduated from Audubon High School in 1974. Her father William preceded her in death in 1964. She is survived by her mother Mary Schafer of Deptford, stepfather John (Francine) Zioance of Deptford, daughter Donna (Pete) Farlow of Gloucester City, son Joseph Gillespie III, of Camden, brothers William (Lisa) Svihla Jr. of Haddon Township and Richard Svihla of Reno, NV, sister Stacey Zioance of Deptford, Also survived by 3 grandsons, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, uncle, aunts, cousins, neighborhood friends, and her cat Callie. Interment at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, will be private. Memorial service at a later date
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
