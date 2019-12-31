|
Sharon N. Hance
Camden - Sharon N. Hance, age 69, of Camden, NJ, passed away on December 28, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ. She. Sharon was a loving sister and will truly be missed.
Sharon is predeceased by her parents, Carl and Louise (nee Jones) and brother, John Jones.
She is survived by her siblings, Jean Blackson (Robert), Armon Hance (Martha), Portia Spearman, Denise Hance, Darnell Hance (Micky), and Warren Hance (Nancy); and many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on January 4, 2020 from 2:30pm-3:30pm at Inglesby and Sons Funeral Home, located at 2426 Cove Road, Pennsauken, NJ 08109. A memorial service will begin at 3:30pm at the funeral home. To see Sharon's tribute page, please visit www.inglesbyfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020