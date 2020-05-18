Services
Sharron Lou (Baker) Williams

Sharron Lou Williams (nee Baker)

Westmont - Sharron Lou Williams, (nee Baker) age 79, of Westmont, NJ on Friday May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to James Williams, Sr. Devoted mother of Andrew Williams of Williamstown, NJ, the late James Williams, Jr., and the late Ryan Williams. Sister of the late William "Bill" Baker and Carolyn Artman. Sharron was also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, and life long friends and relatives. After graduating from Collingswood High School, she went on to be an administrative assistant for many years. She put everybody else first and left herself last. She made every holiday or birthday party an occasion to make others happy. She loved watching her television shows, such as "Seinfeld" listening to old time music, especially Doo-Wop and she became a diehard fan of the Phillies as they won the World Series in 2008 and forever later. She mostly adored her time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by many. Services will be private due to the Coronavirus restrictions and under the direction of Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020
