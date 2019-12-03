|
|
Shaun P. Ferguson
Suffolk, VA - Shaun P. Ferguson of Suffolk VA passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Born February 17, 1955 in Camden, NJ the daughter of Harry G. Ferguson and the late Ella P. Ferguson and was predeceased by her brother Bruce.
A graduate of Collingswood High School, Shaun went on to excel in the IT field, recently retiring as system analyst with Ferguson Enterprises, in Virginia. Shaun was a free spirit, avid reader, gamer, and loved nature and adventures with her best friend Winnie and many other friends.
She was the loving sister of Kyle, Scott, and Brian Ferguson all of NJ, Lori Spillare of VA, and Karen Martin of FL. Also survived by Aunt Moureen Beddall, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019