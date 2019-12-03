Services
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Resources
More Obituaries for Shaun Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun P. Ferguson


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shaun P. Ferguson Obituary
Shaun P. Ferguson

Suffolk, VA - Shaun P. Ferguson of Suffolk VA passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Born February 17, 1955 in Camden, NJ the daughter of Harry G. Ferguson and the late Ella P. Ferguson and was predeceased by her brother Bruce.

A graduate of Collingswood High School, Shaun went on to excel in the IT field, recently retiring as system analyst with Ferguson Enterprises, in Virginia. Shaun was a free spirit, avid reader, gamer, and loved nature and adventures with her best friend Winnie and many other friends.

She was the loving sister of Kyle, Scott, and Brian Ferguson all of NJ, Lori Spillare of VA, and Karen Martin of FL. Also survived by Aunt Moureen Beddall, cousins, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shaun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -