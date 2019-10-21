|
|
Shawn Frates
Somerdale - formerly of Haddonfield, age 25, died on October 19, 2019. He was born April 11, 1994. He was a proud graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School.
Shawn was resilient and overcame some obstacles earlier in life. He was justifiably proud of his recent promotion to Junior Electrician with Tri Point Electric. Shawn always cared about others more than himself and thought the best of everyone he met. He could always be counted on for lively conversation. He enjoyed gaming with his friends and playing Magic: The Gathering.
Shawn is survived by his parents Leslie Frates and Steven Wilcox; his sisters Cloey (Joe) Talotta and Natalie (Dan) Ayers and his two nieces Grace Talotta and Ivy Ayers. He is also survived by his Tri Point Electric Family and his many close friends who were also like family. Finally, he is survived by his rescue cat, Hobbes.
Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial gathering on Saturday, October 26th 9am-12pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Memorial service 12pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MikeRoweWorks.org or CHADD.org. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019