|
|
Sheldon Bard
Cherry Hill, NJ - July 28, 2019. Husband of the late Hope Bard. Father of David Bard, Susan (Mitchell) Krassan, Craig (Jennifer) Bard and Barry Bard. Grandfather of David, Sandra, Karleigh, Sam and Ellie. Brother of Melvin Bard. Graveside services are Thursday beginning 11:00 AM at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the home of Marc and Katherine Krassan on Thursday only. Contributions may be made to any cancer research organization.
Published in Courier-Post on July 30, 2019