Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
home of Neil and Cheryl Gervon
Cherry Hill, NJ - March 17, 2019. Daughter of the late William and the late Florence Gervon. Sister of Neil (Cheryl) Gervon. Aunt of Stacy (Eric) Peth, David (Krista) Gervon and Jennifer (Bryan) Enders. Great Aunt of Michael, Marcus and Noah Gervon, Satya Peth, and Ethan and Alice Enders. A Memorial Service will be held at the home of Neil and Cheryl Gervon on Sunday, March 24, 2019 beginning 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any animal welfare organization.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019
