|
|
Sheryl D. Hilton
Blackwood - Sheryl Denise Hilton, 61, exchanged her cross for a crown on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was the oldest of 5 children born to Reginald & Sophie Hilton and loving mother to Mya, Ibn, Dyonne and Shariff. Family & Friends can pay their respects on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. John's Baptist Church 400 N. 30th Street, Camden, NJ 08105. Viewing 9am - 11am. Service 11am. Interment Harleigh Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019