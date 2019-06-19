Services
May Funeral Home
1001 S. 4th St.
Camden, NJ 08103
856-541-0494
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Baptist Church
400 N. 30th Street
Camden, NJ
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Baptist Church
400 N. 30th Street
Camden, NJ
View Map
Blackwood - Sheryl Denise Hilton, 61, exchanged her cross for a crown on Friday, June 14, 2019. She was the oldest of 5 children born to Reginald & Sophie Hilton and loving mother to Mya, Ibn, Dyonne and Shariff. Family & Friends can pay their respects on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. John's Baptist Church 400 N. 30th Street, Camden, NJ 08105. Viewing 9am - 11am. Service 11am. Interment Harleigh Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to May Funeral Home. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 19, 2019
