Shirlee J. Cox (nee Magill)
Formerly of Westmont - Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, age 74. Beloved wife of the late J. Robert Cox. Loving mother of Courtney J. Myers and Cristi H. Boddy (Michael). Dear grandmother "Grandee" to Richard Ryan Myers (Christina), Matthew R. Myers, Gregory A. Myers, Katie E. Laird (Ryan), Amanda L. Boddy, Ashley M. Boddy, and Alexis N. Boddy and Great-grandmother to Richard Joseph Myers. She is predeceased by her parents Jeanie Hollis Magill & Charles "Mike" E. Magill, and her brother Charles "Mickey" E. Magill, III. She is also survived by her dear friend Don Nelson. Shirlee was a graduate of Haddonfield HS class of 1962. She was as a dedicated paralegal for her dear friend Roger A. Johnsen, Esq. of Philadelphia for 50 years. Shirlee loved the beach, gardening, dancing, and all things Irish. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday, May 3rd from 6:30 to 8pm at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 8pm. Interment will take place at a later date in Locustwood Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019