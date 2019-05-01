Services
Jackson Funeral Home - Westmont
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Township, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0670
Viewing
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
JACKSON FUNERAL HOME
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Twp., NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
8:00 PM
JACKSON FUNERAL HOME
308 Haddon Ave.
Haddon Twp., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirlee Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirlee J. (Magill) Cox

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirlee J. (Magill) Cox Obituary
Shirlee J. Cox (nee Magill)

Formerly of Westmont - Passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, age 74. Beloved wife of the late J. Robert Cox. Loving mother of Courtney J. Myers and Cristi H. Boddy (Michael). Dear grandmother "Grandee" to Richard Ryan Myers (Christina), Matthew R. Myers, Gregory A. Myers, Katie E. Laird (Ryan), Amanda L. Boddy, Ashley M. Boddy, and Alexis N. Boddy and Great-grandmother to Richard Joseph Myers. She is predeceased by her parents Jeanie Hollis Magill & Charles "Mike" E. Magill, and her brother Charles "Mickey" E. Magill, III. She is also survived by her dear friend Don Nelson. Shirlee was a graduate of Haddonfield HS class of 1962. She was as a dedicated paralegal for her dear friend Roger A. Johnsen, Esq. of Philadelphia for 50 years. Shirlee loved the beach, gardening, dancing, and all things Irish. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday, May 3rd from 6:30 to 8pm at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ, funeral services will follow at 8pm. Interment will take place at a later date in Locustwood Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to , 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now