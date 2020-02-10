|
Shirley A. Crooker
Williamstown - On February 9, 2020, Shirley (nee Gibbs), beloved wife of the late Ronald Crooker. Loving mother of the late Kevin (Denise), the late David, Deborah (David), Marvin, the late Kathy (the late Walter), Krissy (Michael), 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and many loving nieces & nephews. Shirley was an avid reader and a master quilter. She shared her love of quilting with family, friends and strangers throughout the world. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Friday 10:30-11:30 am with funeral services starting at 11:30 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment of ashes will follow at Gloucester County Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to Vineland Veterans Home, 524 NW Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020