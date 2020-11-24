Shirley A. Marker



Clearwater, FL - Shirley A. Marker (nee Dempsey)- Formerly of Audubon, NJ passed away on November 4, 2020 in Florida at the age of 68. Shirley was a long-time resident of Audubon, NJ before relocating to Clearwater, FL. Shirley was a former employee of the Borough of Audubon as well as a former member of the Audubon Junior Women's League and a volunteer of the Audubon Ambulance Service. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert, and her 2 sons, Andrew and Keith. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Peidl (Karl) and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private.









