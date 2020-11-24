1/
Shirley A. Marker
Shirley A. Marker

Clearwater, FL - Shirley A. Marker (nee Dempsey)- Formerly of Audubon, NJ passed away on November 4, 2020 in Florida at the age of 68. Shirley was a long-time resident of Audubon, NJ before relocating to Clearwater, FL. Shirley was a former employee of the Borough of Audubon as well as a former member of the Audubon Junior Women's League and a volunteer of the Audubon Ambulance Service. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Robert, and her 2 sons, Andrew and Keith. She is survived by her daughter, Amanda Peidl (Karl) and many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
