Shirley Colombo
Avalon - Shirley M. Colombo of Avalon, NJ, passed away on February 17, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Charles Colombo. Dear sister of Debra (Les) Wichtel and sister-in-law of Adele (the late Frank) Feuda and Grazia Colombo and the late Albert Feuda. Loving aunt of Suzanne (Christopher) Myles, Abigail Wichtel, Michael (Christine) Feuda, Andrea (Bryan) Meehan. She will also be missed by her great nieces and nephew and her beloved pup Coco.
Shirley worked for many years as an account manager for RCA in Deptford, NJ. She was also a member of the Avalon Garden Club.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Monday morning 10AM to 11AM at Christ the King Catholic Church 200 Windsor Ave Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM. Entombment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions to 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. To leave lasting condolences or for additional information; COSTANTINOFH.COM.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 23, 2019