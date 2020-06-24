Shirley Dragon



Evesham, NJ - June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Jeffrey Dragon. Devoted mother of Marla Dragon (David Lynch), Lindsay Dragon (Brandon Bleistein) Robyn Dragon, and loving grandmother of John O'Connor, Jr. Also survived by her dearest siblings Rita Hill and Joseph Silverstro. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday from 3:45 to 5:00 pm at



PLATT MEMORIAL



CHAPELS, Inc.



2001 Berlin Road



Cherry Hill, NJ



Graveside services will be Friday, beginning 11:00 am at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. G) Pennsauken, NJ. Masks are required for both the visitation and the graveside service. Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor choice.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store