Shirley Dragon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Dragon

Evesham, NJ - June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Jeffrey Dragon. Devoted mother of Marla Dragon (David Lynch), Lindsay Dragon (Brandon Bleistein) Robyn Dragon, and loving grandmother of John O'Connor, Jr. Also survived by her dearest siblings Rita Hill and Joseph Silverstro. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Thursday from 3:45 to 5:00 pm at

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

Graveside services will be Friday, beginning 11:00 am at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. G) Pennsauken, NJ. Masks are required for both the visitation and the graveside service. Contributions may be made to a charity of the donor choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
03:45 - 05:00 PM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. G)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved