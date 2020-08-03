Shirley E. Collier (nee Dool)
Woodbury - Shirley E. Collier (nee Dool) of Woodbury, NJ. formerly of Haddon Township passed away July 25, 2020 age 93. Loving mother of Fritz Merkh (Linda), Joyce Carter (Dan), Diane Murphy (Dave) and Tom Merkh (Angela), Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Shirley loved art and she accomplished everything she set her mind to do. Shirley raised orchids, owned a ceramics store, and later in her life went back to school to earn a master's degree in Art Education. She was a high school art teacher for several years.
Service and Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the care of Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com
