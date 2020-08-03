1/1
Shirley E. (Dool) Collier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley E. Collier (nee Dool)

Woodbury - Shirley E. Collier (nee Dool) of Woodbury, NJ. formerly of Haddon Township passed away July 25, 2020 age 93. Loving mother of Fritz Merkh (Linda), Joyce Carter (Dan), Diane Murphy (Dave) and Tom Merkh (Angela), Grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Shirley loved art and she accomplished everything she set her mind to do. Shirley raised orchids, owned a ceramics store, and later in her life went back to school to earn a master's degree in Art Education. She was a high school art teacher for several years.

Service and Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the care of Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike Oaklyn. To share a heartfelt story, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved